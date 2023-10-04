Asian Games Live Update: India aim to register new Asiad record; on cusp of winning most medals in one edition

The Indian men's team wins its second match on the trot after flooring Thailand by 63-26. Some dominance this...
Ojas and Jyothi defeated their Malaysian counterparts 158-155 to secure the semifinal berth.
The pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale enters the semifinals of the compound mixed team event.
Welcome to our live coverage of day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. Today is an extremely significant day for the Indian contingent. India need two more medals to overhaul their record of winning the most number of medals (70) in a single edition of the Asiad. Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all the latest updates from Hangzhou and witness history.
