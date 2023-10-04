Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
  5. Asian Games Live Update: India aim to register new Asiad record; on cusp of winning most medals in one edition
India begin day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou with 69 medals to their credit already. They are one behind equalling their all-time Games record and two medals behind setting up a new record in place. India's current Asian Games record is of winning 70 medals in one edition.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 6:53 IST
Annu Rani
Image Source : PTI India's Annu Rani in the middle with her gold in the final event of women's javelin throw

The Indian contingent has been pushing extremely hard since the start of the 19th edition of the Asian Games to bag as many medals as possible for the country. Now, there is a more rewarding reason to expedite those efforts because India are two medals away from creating a personal record of winning the most medals in one edition of the continental event. India won their most medals in a single edition in the previous Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia (70) and start day 11 in Hangzhou with 69 medals in their kitty.

Live updates :Asian Games Live Updates: India on cusp of creating history in Hangzhou

  • Oct 04, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kabaddi

    The Indian men's team wins its second match on the trot after flooring Thailand by 63-26. Some dominance this...

  • Oct 04, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    Ojas and Jyothi defeated their Malaysian counterparts 158-155 to secure the semifinal berth.

  • Oct 04, 2023 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    The pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale enters the semifinals of the compound mixed team event.

  • Oct 04, 2023 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Good morning!!!

    Welcome to our live coverage of day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. Today is an extremely significant day for the Indian contingent. India need two more medals to overhaul their record of winning the most number of medals (70) in a single edition of the Asiad. Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all the latest updates from Hangzhou and witness history.

