Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's Annu Rani in the middle with her gold in the final event of women's javelin throw

Asian Games Live Update: India aim to register new Asiad record; on cusp of winning most medals in one edition

The Indian contingent has been pushing extremely hard since the start of the 19th edition of the Asian Games to bag as many medals as possible for the country. Now, there is a more rewarding reason to expedite those efforts because India are two medals away from creating a personal record of winning the most medals in one edition of the continental event. India won their most medals in a single edition in the previous Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia (70) and start day 11 in Hangzhou with 69 medals in their kitty.

Latest Sports News