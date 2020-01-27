Drew Mcintyre wins 2020 WWE Men's Royal Rumble; Edge returns to in-ring action after 9 years

Image Source : @WWE/TWITTER Drew Mcintyre wins 2020 WWE Royal Rumble; Edge returns to in-ring action after 9 years

The Scottish Psychopath - Drew Mcintyre won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble event at Texas, United States. Mcintyre eliminated favourite Roman Reigns to win the Rumble for the first time. Mcintyre entered the Rumble at the 16th spot and lasted in the game for almost an hour.

Meanwhile, The 'R' rated superstar - Edge also returned to the in-ring action after a huge gap of 9 years. He announced his retirement from WWE citing his neck injury in 2011. He eliminated Luke Gallows, AJ Styles and Randy Orton in his eventfull in-ring return.

The no.1 entrant Brock Lesnar eliminated the most number of wrestlers from the rumble -13, which is also the joint-most alongside Braun Strowman in any Royal Rumble event. Lesnar was eventually eliminated by Drew Mcintyre.

Mcintyre gave a stare to Lesnar after eliminating him and it is expected that he will face the Universal Champion at Wrestlemania after winning the Royal Rumble. Mcintyre eliminated five wrestlers to win the Rumble event at Texas,

In the women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte claimed the victory over 29-other competitors. The Queen eliminated Natalya in the end to win the Rumble event for the very first time.

In other matches, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated Asuka to defend the title, while in Smackdown Bayley beat Lacy Evens to continue his dominating run as title-holder.

Smackdown Men's Champion Bray Wyatt also thrashed Daniel Bryan inside the ring to defend his title in the 'Strap Match.'