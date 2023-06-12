Vanuatu vs India, Intercontinental Cup 2023: India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India vs Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023

The Indian football team will enter the Intercontinental Cup 2023 match no.4 against Vanuatu at Kalinga Stadium knowing a win will seal their place in the final on Monday, June 12. Indian recorded an easy 2-0 win over Mongolia in their opening match with star midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad scoring inside two minutes and Lallianzuala Chhangte adding another goal.

On the other hand, Vanuatu suffered a disappointing 1-3 defeat against tournament favorites Lebanon in their opening match on June 9. Vanuatu are facing Igor Stimac's men for the first time in a competitive match and need to clinch three points to remain alive in the tournament.

On the other game on Monday, in-form Lebanon play Mongolia in the afternoon fixture. Lebanon are expected to reach the final with an easy win over their opponent and will face India in the last group-stage fixture on June 15. Kalinga Stadium will also host the final of the tournament on June 18 as India will target their second Intercontinental Cup.

Vanuatu vs India, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Match Details:

Match 4: Vanuatu vs India

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Date & Time: Monday, June 12 at 07:30 PM IST

Vanuatu vs India: Live Streaming and Where to Watch

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Vanuatu vs India on Star Sports Network and can also watch it in HD quality on Star Sports 2 HD. Users can also live stream the matches on Disney+Hotstar and JioTv.

India Squad for Vanuatu match:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita

