Indian footballer Subhashish Bose helping feed homeless, daily wage labourers

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL Subhashish Bose has taken it upon himself to feed the homeless and jobless in his home town Subhasgram in South 24 parganas.

India defender Subhashish Bose is helping feed the homeless and jobless in his home town Subhasgram in South 24 parganas.

"I had to move out -- not for fun, not roam around, but try to lend a helping hand. I gauged that the current situation is kind of a struggle for a lot of daily wage earners. With everyone, and everything locked down for the bigger cause, I just couldn't be selfish," Bose was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com.

"Could I help? I asked myself. Of course I could, and I went out.

"It was such a satisfaction to hand over some food items to lot many known faces whom I have known in my locality over my upbringing. The rickshaw pullers who have so many times offered me free rides to and fro to local matches, that local vendor and shopkeeper who had gifted me so many free packets after heart-warming performances – I felt I needed to pay them back," he said.

Bose distributes packets of rice, pulses, potatoes, onions and other staple food items.

"God is kind, that today I am able to help them. Thank you, Lord, for providing me with the strength. All of that was done by maintaining social distancing, and proper protection.

"All of them whom I handed over packets wanted to hug me, some of them had tears in their eyes. Their hugs can wait. Till then stay home, and stay safe," said the Mumbai City FC defender.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage