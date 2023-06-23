Young spinner added to England's Ashes squad amid Moeen Ali's finger injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moeen Ali during Edgbaston Test

England included a spin bowler Rehan Ahmed in their Ashes 2023 squad for the second match on Friday, June 23. The youngster will be covering for veteran Moeen Ali, who injured his spin finger during the first Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The 18-year-old spin all-rounder made his international debut during England's tour of Pakistan in December last year. He shone with five-for in the second innings in the third Test match but that was his first and last appearance for the Ben Stokes-led team.

Rehan came under consideration when first-choice spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the entire Ashes 2023 with an injury. But England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recalled Moeen Ali from retirement for the first two Test matches. Moeen dismissed Travis Head and Cameron Green in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test and scored 37 runs across two innings.

But an injury to his finger puts England in a tough spot ahead of the next match which starts on June 28. Joe Root has been impressive with spin lately as he currently ranks in the ICC top 10 Test all-rounders chart.

The former Australian captain Ricky Ponting shared his views on Moeen's potential absence from Lord's Tests. Ponting added that the veteran can't play at Lord's with an injured finger and advised Ben Stokes to go with four pace bowlers and Root as their main spin option.

“Moeen can't play the next game with his finger the way it is,” Ponting said to ICC Review. “I think if the wicket is really flat, they'll obviously go for a like-for-like replacement with another spinner. The other way they could go is to play four fast bowlers and just use Joe Root as their spinning option.

“If the wicket at Lord’s offers a little bit more, which I think it will – Lord’s will offer more for the seamers than the wicket did at Edgbaston. They might bring Wood into the team, which offers something a bit different. He’s obviously a lot quicker and bowls a really good short ball.”

