WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana becomes most expensive buy as five teams sign 87 players for Women's Premier League

WPL Auction 2023: The first-ever auctions for the inaugural Women's Premier League took place on Monday as star players around the world went under the hammer in Mumbai. India's swashbuckling batter Smriti Mandhana scripted history when she became the most expensive player in the bidding war that took place at the Jio World Convention Centre. A total of 87 players were signed by five franchises as the world now awaits the real action to begin in March when the tournament kicks off.

It was a breathtaking moment in the auctions as Smriti Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer. Several teams went behind the Indian star and it was Royal Challengers Banglore, who ended up signing the Southpaw at a staggering 3.40 Cr. RCB had a great auction as they went on to other Indian talents like Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh. The RCB side won the signing of Australia's Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, New Zealand's Sophie Devine, and England's Heather Knight.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians left no stone unturned in their attempt to buy the best players they could have. They bought India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 1.80 Cr, before buying star players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, and Yastika Bhatia, among others.

Delhi Capitals invested well in Indian stars as they bought Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav among others. UP Warriorz also broke their bank big when they signed players like Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and Tahlia McGrath. The Giants also purchased players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin and Sneh Rana, among others.

Here are all the squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Shaika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akther, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

