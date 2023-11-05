World Cup: High-flying Mohammed Shami needs another five-for to shatter multiple WC records as IND face SA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami.

World Cup: Indian speedster Mohammed Shami is breathing fire in the ongoing World Cup 2023. After missing out on the first four games of the competition, the seam bowler has made himself undroppable with jaw-dropping performances in his three matches. Shami has taken 14 wickets in just three games that he has played in the tournament and also became India's leading wicket-taker.

Shami left behind Zaheer Khan and Javgal Srinath in India's clash against Sri Lanka when he took a five-wicket haul. The 33-year-old now has 45 wickets in the history of the ODI World Cup, one more than the two icons mentioned above. He now has a chance of creating more records in World Cups.

Shami needs another five-wicket haul to shatter two major World Cup records. The pacer, who has 45 wickets from 14 innings in the tournament, is 5 wickets away from the 50-wicket mark. If Shami reaches there anytime soon, he will be the quickest bowler in the world to take 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup history.

Fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup

Mitchell Starc - 19 innings

Lasith Malinga - 25 innings

Glenn McGrath - 30 innings

Muttiah Muralitharan - 30 innings

Wasim Akram - 33 innings

Shami has three fifers in the World Cup and is levelled with Mitchell Starc in the list of most five-wicket hauls in the history of the tournament. One more will take him past the Aussie star.

Most fifers in World Cups

Mohammed Shami - 3

Mitchell Starc - 3

Ashantha de Mel - 2

Vasbert Drakes - 2

Gary Gilmour - 2

