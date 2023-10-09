Monday, October 09, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to miss Afghanistan fixture, to remain in Chennai under medical supervision

India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill will not be a part of team India's playing XI during their upcoming fixture against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He is still recovering from dengue and Ishan Kishan is likely to open again.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2023 15:46 IST
Shubman Gill
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill

Star opener Shubman Gill will remain on the sidelines during India's upcoming World Cup fixture against Afghanistan to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, October 11. Gill is recovering from dengue and needs more time to recover and regain full fitness.

Gill was not fully fit to be available for selection ahead of India's World Cup campaign opener against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the hosts had to bring Ishan Kishan into the playing XI and asked him to open the innings. 

Gill's absence is a major setback for the Indian team as the Fazilk-born has been in red-hot form in the ongoing calendar year.

As per a BCCI press release, Gill will "stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team."

More to follow....

