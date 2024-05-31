Friday, May 31, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: I-T Department seizes record Rs 1100 crore cash, jewellery; 182% more than 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2024: I-T Department seizes record Rs 1100 crore cash, jewellery; 182% more than 2019

Central agencies have been on high alert since March 16, when the Model Code of Conduct was enforced. Also, 24x7 control rooms have been set up to check the illegal movement of cash in every state.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2024 14:35 IST
Picture for representation only
Image Source : PTI/FILE Picture for representation only

In a huge success, the Income Tax Department has made a record seizure of Rs 1100 crore in cash and jewellery during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, sources said. This seizure is said to be 182 per cent more as compared to the Rs 390 crore during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As per the sources, by May 30, the department had seized approximately Rs 1100 crore worth of cash and jewellery.

As per sources, Delhi and Karnataka topped the list for the highest seizures, with each state comprising more than Rs 200 crore worth of cash and jewellery respectively. Tamil Nadu followed with the second-highest seizure, amounting to Rs 150 crore. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha collectively comprised more than Rs 100 crore worth of cash and jewellery.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, the day the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. Since then, the Income Tax Department has been vigilant in monitoring and seizing unaccounted cash and valuables that could potentially influence voters.

According to reports, central agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure adherence to guidelines, focusing on monitoring the movement of cash, liquor, freebies, drugs, jewellery, and other items that could influence voters since MCC was enforced nationwide since March 16.

Each state has established 24x7 control rooms to check the illegal movement of cash that could be used in elections by politicians.

