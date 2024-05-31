'Balakrishna Garu and I...', Anjali defends actor-politician's actions at Gangs of Godavari pre-release event

Follow us on Image Source : ANJALI'S X VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Anjali defends Nandamuri Balakrishna

A video of Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna went viral on social media on Thursday. In this video, he was seen pushing actress Anjali in a crowded gathering. Although the actress did not give a special reaction to this, but the senior actor was trolled for his misbehaviour. Social media users wrote him off as arrogant and said that his attitude was completely wrong. Now after this video went viral, Anjali has reacted and shared the full video, showing what else happened there and what the atmosphere was like.

Full video surfaces on X

Recently, Anjali has broken her silence on being pushed by Nandamuri Balakrishna on stage during a promotional event. On Friday, Anjali shared a video of the event on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali were seen talking, high-fiving and laughing as well. Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing Anjali was also a part of the clip. Anjali was seen laughing after the push. Sharing the clip, Anjali thanked Balakrishna for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event. "I would like to express that Balakrishna Garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other and We share a great friendship for a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again," read her caption.

Watch the video here

Nandamuri's antics on stage

The event was held for the promotion of Nandamuri's upcoming film. At the event, when the senior actor and the entire star cast of his upcoming film reached the stage for promotion. Meanwhile, he asked Anjali to move ahead and pushed her so hard that the actress almost fell. During this, the other actors present on the stage were also shocked and started staring at Anjali. Although Anjali laughed loudly and avoided this, but this act of Nandamuri did not escape the eyes of social media users.

Also Read: Bade Acche Lagte Hain completes 13 years, Ektaa Kapoor shares Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar's video | WATCH