Maharaja Trailer Out: Vijay Sethupathi seen in fierce avatar in 50th film along with Anurag Kashyap | WATCH

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja Trailer is out now

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi has been ruling the industry for many years. The upcoming film Maharaja is the 50th film of his career. The trailer of the film Maharaja has been released in which his very different characters can be seen. Anurag Kashyap will be seen as a villain in this film and a glimpse of him has also been shown in the trailer. Vijay Sethupathi shared the trailer on his Instagram profile. The trailer of the film Maharaja has been released in Telugu language.

'Maharaja' will be Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film

In the poster shared by Vijay Sethupathi for his 50th film, he was seen soaked in blood. By looking at this, it can be guessed that this film is going to be full of action and suspense. The posters went viral on social media and after this, the wait for the trailer has been ever since. The film is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and he has also written the story of this film.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, you can see that Vijay Sethupathi is trying to say something to the police. But no one can understand what he is saying. At the end of the trailer, Anurag Kashyap appears as a villain. The trailer of the film Maharaja is in Telugu language but it is expected that it can also be released in Hindi. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet, it is written 'Coming Soon' in the trailer, so you will have to wait a bit for further updates related to it. Moreover, Mamta Mohandas will be seen in the film along with Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap.

