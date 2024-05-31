After playing for two countries, New Zealand cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout announces retirement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bernadine Bezuidenhout

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. However, she will be available to play for Northern Districts to play in domestic cricket next season. Bernadine is one of the few cricketers to play for two countries in her career. She first represented South Africa, the country of her birth, in 2014 before moving to New Zealand and play for white ferns in 2018.

Overall, she played 20 ODIs and 29 T20Is in her international career mustering 291 and 299 runs respectively in the two formats. The decision comes close on the heels of the Women's T20 World Cup that is set to be played in Bangladesh later this year in October. Opening up about the decision, the 30-year-old recalled the memories while playing for the country and has thanked everyone who helped her achieve success in the sport.

"It's been such a great ride. Playing for the White Ferns has been a huge privilege and honour and it's left me with the fondest memories. The journey has taught me so much and I'll be forever grateful to everyone who has been on the path with me," she said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). Bernadine has founded the a non-profit, social organisation The EPIC Sports Project Charitable Trust and was finding it tough to balance her work and playing career and hence, the decision.

"I'm at peace with this decision but it wasn't an easy one to make. I've struggled to find a balance between my work and playing career for a while now, and after a lot of thought and reflection I feel that it's the right time to pivot and put my full focus on The EPIC Sports Project," she added. New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer thanked Bernadine for her contributions and said that he is proud of her for the way she is impacting lives off the field.

"I want to thank Bernie for the contributions she's made to the White Ferns on the field, and for the caring qualities she brought to the group off the field. We're proud of the work that Bernie does outside of cricket and I have no doubt she'll continue to make a positive impact on the lives of many," Ben said.