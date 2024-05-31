PM's pics of meditating at Vivekananda Rock Memorial surface, Modi not to eat for 45 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour-long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday evening. New images have emerged on Friday of PM in 'dhyan' mudra. While the PM chose Kedarnath cave to reflect and meditate following the end of campaign in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, now he has chosen a spiritually significant place in the southernmost tip in the mainland of the country.

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi in 'dhyan mudra' in Vivekananda Rock Memorial

On Thursday, Modi worshipped at the Bhagavathi Amman temple and reached the rock memorial by a ferry service and started meditation that is scheduled to go on till June 1. Clad in a dhoti and a white shawl, Modi prayed at the temple and circumambulated the 'garbhagriha'. Priests performed a special 'arthi' and he was given temple 'prasad' that included a shawl and a framed photograph of the presiding deity of the temple. Image Source : INDIA TVThis is the first time the prime minister will be staying at the memorial

Water-tight security in place

While security personnel teemed the memorial premises, security has been beefed up in the entire Kanyakumari district and about 2,000 police personnel have been deployed, besides heightened vigil by the Tamil Nadu police's Coastal Security Group, Coast Guard and the Navy.