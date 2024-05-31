Putin's unofficial residence in Altai housing 'nuclear bunker' burnt down in massive blaze: Report

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Multiple reports have claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's sprawling unofficial residence, which is located in a mountainous region in the Altai Republic, has almost completely burned down after a massive blaze ripped through the building, severely damaging the property. The palace was once used by Putin to entertain former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and is believed to house a 'nuclear bunker', according to the Sun.

The Sirena news outlet surveyed the pictures taken by blogger Amyr Aitashev and activist Aruna Arna on May 30, which included features similar to earlier pictures of the house, such as the colour of the facade, the style of the structure, the surrounding green spaces and the roof. The photo-checking services did not find any traces of alteration on the frames. The cause of the fire has not been established so far.

One of the buildings at the remote compound was destroyed by the fire. The building was officially registered with the gas distribution company Gazprom, but has emerged as one of the most luxurious companies in Russia. The building was constructed at an estimated cost of 3 billion rubles and has strict security measures, as seen when some journalists were denied entry in 2011.

The building is said to be located in the Ongudai district of the Altai Republic, which experiences warm weather and very little snowfall. Authorities say the compound was a "specially protected facility intended for the recreation of senior officials", while Gazprom said the complex was also used for "meetings with business partners, corporate events and receiving foreign guests". Local officials have repeatedly said the compound is closely linked with Putin.

Some unusual reports claim that the facility contains a specialised farm that is used to breed noble deers to extract blood from their antlers, which are used for 'medicinal' blood baths for Putin and other officials. This is claimed to be an ancient practice that aims to improve male potency by increasing testosterone in the body. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gazprom head Alexey Miller are reportedly involved in these practices.

Reports have also claimed that a hi-tech bunker has been built at the complex for Putin and his family in the event of a nuclear war. The facility contains multiple ventilation points in the grounds surrounding the mountain hideout, and a high-voltage line linked to an ultra-modern 110-kilovolt substation, which is apparently enough to power a small city. Local residents saw Putin's helicopter near the residence during the COVID pandemic, according to the Odessa Journal.

The reports of the fire come as Russia has reported constant drone attacks from Ukraine as the ongoing conflict has entered its third year. Ukraine has received some aid after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's whirlwind tour of three European Union countries, after which Putin warned that the use of Western-supplied arms on its soil by Kyiv could set a dangerous new path and that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) should be ready for possible consequences.

