Cinema Lovers Day 2024: Take your wardrobe back to the golden age of cinema with these iconic film outfits

This Cinema Lovers' Day, we celebrate the impact of Indian cinema on every facet of our culture, including our wardrobe. From jewel tones to textured fabrics, Bollywood has given us the outfit inspiration we need spanning decades. Check out these 7 iconic outfits from Bollywood movies and redefine your wardrobe.

Shantipriya’s ‘Swan Lake’

We all remember where we were when Deepika Padukone walked down the red carpet as Shantipriya for the first time. The movie debuted with not one, but two icons. This pink lehenga and black sheer dress-lehenga ensemble was gorgeous but also cleverly depicted her fate through her outfits. Transitioning from the graceful, bright and sweet ‘Dreamy Girl’ to her ‘Kill-Bill’ moment, the sheer black outfit was bold, scandalous and sexy. The film marked Padukone’s debut in the film industry. With her radiant smile and glamorous outfits inspired by the 70s, Shantipriya took the fashion world by storm and gave us a timeless outfit to copy for every shaadi and farewell season that was soon to come.

Mumtaz’s orange saree

Starring alongside two more superstars, Mumtaz became a household name after the critically acclaimed ‘Brahamachari’and her sensational performance in the movie’s front-runner song. The orange mermaid-draped saree was the first time an actress had strayed away from the conventional six pleats and featured a zip on the side. Her sultry frilled hemline, low-waisted pre-pleated saree and bright orange colour became a look to remember in the history of costume design. Completing her look with the iconic 60’s puff and big bright earrings, the style was replicated years later by modern hit-makers such as Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor as an ode to the icon.

Monica’s Cabaret ‘Darling’ look

Helen became the queen of cabaret with her role as Monica in the film ‘Caravan’. Taking ‘femme fatale’ to a new level, the role had her adorned in feathers, seductive red, sequins and the epitome of glamour. The musical siren’s performance and outfit became the mood board for Western evening wear, with everyone trying to take a tip from the star’s lookbook. Though modern Western fashion no longer remains as daring, Helen popularised the mermaid gown and low-shoulder necklines that remain in trend even today.

Aishwarya Rai’s bridal legacy in ‘Jodha Akbar’

Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan’s pairing in the iconic period film ‘Jodha Akbar’ had the entire nation swoon due to their incredible looks and chemistry. It defined the scale of period films for years to come, along with every Indian bride’s wardrobe. From the classic regal wedding look in red to her green veil, every outfit Jodha wore was immediately pinned to our wedding mood boards. Rai’s looks also emphasised the elegance and extravagance of gold jewellery. They had every bride running to the nearest store for the biggest, boldest and heaviest pieces of jewellery to achieve the same aura.

Geet’s Corset Layers

Where would be without Geet’s self-love journey reflected in the Valentine cult classic ‘Jab We Met’? Geet’s bright personality captured everyone’s hearts and defined what it means to live life to the fullest. Apart from Geet’s message, her wardrobe defined an entire generation of college-going girls and their style choices. She also wore corsets before they became cool! By going against the status quo of black-on-black, just like her fiery personality, she paired the black corset with a bright red skirt, cementing her status in every film enthusiast’s memory. From her Patiala suits to the unforgettable corset-skirt combination with braids, she is present in every woman’s style in one way or another.

The Khans and a Khanna redefined men’s fashion

Another cult classic, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ reminded us that masculinity extends far beyond the notions that society holds men to. Debuting a skin-tight, leather-clad trio of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, the millennial favourite film introduced men to printed shirts, shiny pants and a look-book of disco-inspired partywear that drew attention to men’s fashion in film over the coming years. Embodying a free-spirited nature and bright colours, the trio taught us that even men just want to have fun!

Ranbir Kapoor set the status quo for every man’s farewell outfit

Popularised by the coming-of-age classic, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ introduced men to skinny ties and farewell fashion has never been the same since. Bollywood’s heartthrob returned to the big screen with another widely debated character alongside Deepika Padukone and set the screen ablaze with energising performances and a sentimental charm exclusive to Kapoor only. His white shirt and skinny black tie became a fashion phenomenon among men. He also reminded us of the boyish charm of flannel shirts and layers. Shortly after, every man was running to buy a flannel shirt and embody the aesthetic.

Which of these era-defining outfits was your favourite?

