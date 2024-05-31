Arvind Kejriwal, out on bail, to surrender on June 2, says, 'take care of my family'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail in the excise scam case, on Friday appealed to people to take care of his family when he goes back to jail on June 2. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

He also announced that AAP will soon start Rs 1000 honorarium scheme for women. He said, "Want to assure people of Delhi their services will not stop while I am in jail," and added, "Efforts were made to break me inside jail, more efforts will be made when I return to jail on June 2."

'They tried to break me but failed'

CM Kejriwal said, "They tried to break me in many ways, tried to bow me down, tried to silence me, but they did not succeed. When I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines. I have been a diabetic patient for 20 years. For the last 10 years, I have been getting insulin injections every day, I get injections 4 times every day. In jail, they stopped insulin injections for many days. My sugar level reached 300... I don't know what these people want. I was in jail for 50 days, and in these 50 days I lost 6 kg weight. When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kg, today it is 64 kg. Even after being released from jail, the weight is not increasing. Doctors are saying that these can also be symptoms of some serious disease. Many tests need to be done."

He further said "Day after tomorrow I will surrender. I will leave home at around 3 pm to surrender. It is possible that this time they will torture me more, but I will not bow down. You take care of yourself, I worry about you a lot in jail. If you are happy, your CM Kejriwal will also be happy. I will not be among you, but all your work will continue. Wherever I live, I will not let the work of Delhi stop. All the work including Mohalla clinics, free medicines, treatment, free electricity, free bus travel for women, 24 hours electricity will continue and after returning I will also start giving 1000 rupees every month to every mother and sister."

'Take care of my family'

"My parents are very old, my mother is very ill, I worry a lot about her in jail. Take care of my parents after me, pray for them. My wife Sunita is very strong, she has supported me in every difficult time of my life. When difficult times come, the whole family unites. You all have also supported me a lot in difficult times. We all are fighting against dictatorship. If something happens to me to save the country, even if I lose my life, do not grieve. It is because of your prayers that I am alive today. Your blessings will protect me in the future too. In the end, I just want to say that if God wishes, this son of yours will come back very soon."