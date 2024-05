Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: List of 57 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters show their inked fingers outside a polling station during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

New Delhi: Voters in eight states and Union Territories will participate in the seventh and last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday, June 1. 57 Lok Sabha constituencies including 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and the lone seat of Chandigarh are going for polls in the last phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs took place peacefully on May 7 while the fourth phase was completed successfully on May 13. The fifth voting phase, which included 49 seats spread across 8 states and UTs, was concluded on May 20 while the sixth phase was completed on May 25. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent while the second phase registered a turnout of 66.71 per cent. The turnout numbers for the third, fourth, fifth and sixth phases were 65.68 per cent, 69.16 per cent, 62.20 per cent and 63.37 per cent respectively.

Several key candidates are in the fray in the last phase. In Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahendra Nath Pandey, Neeraj Shekhar, Pankaj Chaudhary, Ravi Kishan, Apna Dal Sonelal's Anupriya Patel, Congress candidates Ajay Rai and Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates Afzal Ansari, Ramesh Chand Bind, Virendra Singh and Kajal Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's (SBSP) Arvind Rajbhar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates Athar Jamaal Lari, Balkrishna Chauhan and Bhim Rajbhar are also contesting the elections. The SP and Congress are in alliance in UP while the Apna Dal and the SBSP are a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sher Singh Ghubaya, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Dharamvir Gandhi are some key Congress candidates. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Karamjit Anmol, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Pawan Kumar Tinu of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Ravneet Singh Bittu, Hans Raj Hans, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Preneet Kaur, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Taranjit Singh Sandhu of BJP are also in the fray. Prominent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Virsa Singh Valtoha and Ranjit Singh Dhillon are also vying to enter the Lok Sabha.

Nine seats including Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar in West Bengal will be voting in the last phase on June 1. Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Debasree Chaudhuri (BJP), Saugata Roy (TMC), Pradip Bhattacharya (Congress), Rekha Patra (BJP), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (TMC), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) and Tapas Roy (BJP) are some of the key candidates. Eight seats including Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad will vote on June 1. Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Misa Bharti (BJP), Raj Kumar Singh (BJP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLM), Kaushalendra Kumar (JDU), Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD), Sudhakar Singh (RJD) and Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh (Independent) are key candidates in Bihar in the last phase.

Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Vikramaditya Singh (Congress), Anand Sharma (Congress) and Kangana Ranaut (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, Baijayant Panda (BJP), Anshuman Mohanty (BJD), Ananta Prasad Sethi (Congress), Srikant Kumar Jena (Congress), Pratap Chandra Sarangi (BJP) and Rajashree Mallick (BJD) in Odisha, Sita Soren (BJP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Pradeep Yadav (Congress), Nalin Soren (JMM), Vijay Kumar Hansdak (JMM) and Tala Marandi (BJP) in Jharkhand, Manish Tewari (Congress) and Sanjay Tandon (BJP) in Chandigarh are other key candidates in the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-led NDA won 32 of these 57 seats (BJP 25, JDU 3, Akali Dal 2, Apna Dal 2). The Congress-led UPA won only 9 seats (Congress 8, JMM 1) and other parties won 16 seats (TMC 9, BJD 4, BSP 2, AAP 1).

Complete list of key candidates and 57 seats going for Lok Sabha polls on June 1: