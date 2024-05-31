West Indies slam 257 runs against Australia in T20 World Cup warm-up, win by 35 runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia vs West Indies

Rain has played a massive role in the T20 World Cup warm-up matches so far in the USA and the West Indies. However, when the Caribbean side locked horns against Australia on May 31 (Friday) at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, it rained sixes. A total of 479 runs were scored in 40 overs with only 11 wickets falling while 31 maximums were hit.

After being invited to bat first, Shai Hope got out eary but batting at three, Nicholas Pooran teed off right from the word go smacking 75 runs off just 25 deliveries in the 90-run partnership with Johnson Charles. The left-hander smashed five fours and eight sixes during his stay in the middle. The carnage didn't stop as skipper Rovman Powell also showed off his hitting skills scoring 52 runs off 25 balls before getting out to Tim David.

Australia continued to play with nine players much like they did against Namibia with their coach and chief selector taking the field. Their bowling attack expectedly suffered with even the likes of Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis being taken away for a lot of runs. In fact, Zampa suffered the most conceding 62 runs in his four-over spell while Hazlewood and Ashton Agar also went for 55 and 58 runs respectively in their four overs.

Apart from Pooran and Powell, Sherfane Rutherford also batted well for the Caribbean side amassing 47 runs off just 18 balls with four fours and as many sixes to his name. Thanks to these powerful performances, West Indies posted 257 runs in their 20 overs. In response, Australia started off at a brisk pace reaching 60 runs in less than five overs but lost their top three batters in the process.

Josh Inglis was the only batter with the substantial contribution in the big chase as he scored 55 runs while Nathan Ellis played a fighting knock down the order mustering 39 runs off 22 balls. With only nine players, they couldn't chase down the mammoth target but reached 222 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. The Aussies will be happy with the way they fought but the West Indies will be delighted to see their players hit the straps ahead of the T20 World Cup.