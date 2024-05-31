IND vs BAN T20 World Cup live streaming: Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh warm-up game on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Bangladesh.

The countdown for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has begun and the champions of the inaugural edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, India are all geared up to test themselves against Bangladesh in a warm-up fixture in the lead-up to the marquee tournament.

The encounter against Bangladesh will be India's only chance to find their ideal playing combination ahead of the tournament and therefore the fans can expect the India players to give their best at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 1.

India have not played a T20I since their three-match series against Afghanistan in January, however, the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) proved to be a good opportunity for the India players to test themselves against each other and the best in the world in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Therefore, the India players are certainly not rusty but are they prepared to hit the ground running?

On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming into the warm-up game on the back of a forgettable bilateral series against the USA. The Bangla Tigers lost the three-match T20I series 2-1 to USA and are desperate for a win ahead of their first World Cup game against Sri Lanka on June 7 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

India vs Bangladesh ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match live streaming and broadcast details

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match online?

The India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India's squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Bangladesh's squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud