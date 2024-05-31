Exit Poll Result 2024 Date: Exit polls to be out after last phase of Lok Sabha voting on June 1, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The main aim of these exit polls is to find out the preferences of the voters before the actual counting date.

Exit Poll Result 2024: As the final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections set to conclude on June 1, anticipation is building for the release of exit polls, which will offer the first glimpse into potential outcomes before the official results are declared. These exit polls, conducted by various agencies, are pivotal in gauging the electorate's mood and predicting the composition of the next Parliament. While not always accurate, they provide valuable insights into voting trends and potential swings in voter sentiment. Different media organisations will declare the results of various exit polls conducted by them after 6:30 pm on June 1.

The polling process for the Lok Sabha elections has been extensive, taking place in seven distinct phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. Throughout this period, all political parties exerted their utmost efforts to woo voters and garner support, employing a variety of strategies and campaign tactics to secure votes. As voters turned out in significant numbers, their decisions were meticulously recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ensuring a secure and efficient voting process. The anticipation now builds as the country awaits the official declaration of the results, which is scheduled for June 4.

Seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Phase 1 (April 19): 102 constituencies in 21 states/Union Territories

102 constituencies in 21 states/Union Territories Phase 2 (April 26): 88 constituencies in 13 states/UTs, including all 20 seats in Kerala

88 constituencies in 13 states/UTs, including all 20 seats in Kerala Phase 3 (May 7): 93 constituencies in 11 states/UTs, with 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP won 1 seat unopposed)

93 constituencies in 11 states/UTs, with 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP won 1 seat unopposed) Phase 4 (May 13): 96 constituencies in 10 states/UTs, including all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 in Telangana

96 constituencies in 10 states/UTs, including all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 in Telangana Phase 5 (May 20): 49 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, including the lone seat in Ladakh

49 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, including the lone seat in Ladakh Phase 6 (May 25): 58 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, with all 7 seats in Delhi and 10 in Haryana

58 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, with all 7 seats in Delhi and 10 in Haryana Phase 7 (June 1): 57 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, with all seats in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Result Date

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on June 4. The counting will start at 8 am and the majority trend is likely to be out by 2 pm. The final results with concluding trends are likely to be available by 8 pm on June 4. The seat-wise results will also be announced throughout the dat by the Election Commission as soon as counting is completed for each seat.

Lok Sabha Elections: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

Lok Sabha elections 2014 were held in nine phases, beginning from April 7 to 12 to elect the members of the 16th Lok Sabha. The BJP, which was in Opposition then, successfully dislodged the Congress-led UPA government from power at the Centre, winning 282 seats on its own with a total vote share of 31 per cent. The NDA won 336 seats in totality, securing 38.5 per cent votes across the country. Meanwhile, the then ruling Congress-led UPA was reduced to only 59 seats, out of which the grand old party’s seat share was 44 in its worst-ever show till then.

The polls to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. The ruling BJP garnered over 37 per cent of votes and won over 303 seats. The NDA crossed the 350 seats mark and won 353 seats with a vote share of 45 per cent. The Congress won 52 seats and once again failed to secure the position of the official Opposition. The UPA cumulatively won 91 seats while other parties won 98 seats.

When and where to watch Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024?

India TV news channel will provide the most reliable and accurate exit poll for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The exit poll has been conducted in collaboration with the CNX agency. In addition, the exit polls will be available on the India TV platforms listed below:

