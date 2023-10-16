Monday, October 16, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes AB de Villiers' major record against Bangladesh

India skipper Rohit Sharma is in excellent form in the ongoing World Cup. He has so far smashed a century and a fifty in three matches apart from a duck that he registered against Australia in the opener. Team India will next be in action on October 19 against Bangladesh in Pune.

October 16, 2023
India skipper Rohit Sharma is lighting up the ongoing World Cup with his majestic batting. It wasn't a great start for him as he bagged a duck against Australia to start the mega event. However, he has backed up that failure with scores of 131 and 86 against Afghanistan and arch-rivals Pakistan. Also, Rohit managed to smack 11 sixes in those two outings.

Rohit Sharma is already on top of the list of most sixes in international cricket. He recently went past Chris Gayle's tally of 553 sixes and is currently at 562 maximums. During his 86-run knock against Pakistan, the India captain also went past 300 sixes in ODI cricket and is now on the cusp of yet another major record in terms of sixes.

The 36-year-old has so far hit 34 sixes in his World Cup career and is at the third place only behind AB de Villiers and Gayle. However, looking at his current form, Rohit Sharma has every chance of going past De Villiers in the game against Bangladesh who smacked 37 sixes in the World Cup during his storied career.

Universe Boss Gayle who is on top of this list has 49 sixes to his name in 35 matches. He scored 1186 at an average of almost 36. De Villiers played only 22 innings in the mega event smashing 1207 runs at an average of 63.52. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has so far featured in 20 innings at the World Cup scoring 1195 at an average of 66.38 and his strike-rate of 101.96 is also one of the best. All eyes will be on him on October 19 when India are scheduled to face Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune as Rohit will eye De Villiers' record.

Most sixes in World Cup history

Player Sixes
Chris Gayle 49
AB de Villiers 37
Rohit Sharma 34
Ricky Ponting 31
Brendon McCullum 29

