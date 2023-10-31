Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson ruled out of high-octane clash against South Africa in Pune

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson ruled out of high-octane clash against South Africa in Pune

Kane Williamson is battling a thumb injury that he endured during the clash against Bangladesh while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 13. He was forced to retire hurt due to the same and is waiting to regain full fitness again.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023 23:36 IST
Kane Williamson.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson.

New Zealand's designated skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming marquee World Cup clash versus South Africa slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1. The right-handed batter is undergoing rehab after he sustained a nasty injury to his left thumb in the 11th match of the ongoing tournament against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The Blackcaps took to the social media platform 'X' to inform about the latest development. "Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday’s match against @ProteasMenCSA. Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow. He will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against @TheRealPCB. #CWC23," Blackcaps posted.

 

More to follow....

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News