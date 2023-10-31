World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson ruled out of high-octane clash against South Africa in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson.

New Zealand's designated skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming marquee World Cup clash versus South Africa slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1. The right-handed batter is undergoing rehab after he sustained a nasty injury to his left thumb in the 11th match of the ongoing tournament against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The Blackcaps took to the social media platform 'X' to inform about the latest development. "Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday’s match against @ProteasMenCSA. Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow. He will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against @TheRealPCB. #CWC23," Blackcaps posted.

