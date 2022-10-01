Women's Asia Cup, IND vs SL: Vastrakar given out in controversial fashion; poor decision says Yuvraj Singh

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Pooja Vastrakar reaching crease during run-out

Highlights Vastrakar came to the crease at the end of the 19th over when Richa Ghosh was out

During the 20th over, the Sri Lankan team appealed for Vastrakar's dismissal

The third umpire checked the TV footage several before giving this decision

In the second Women's Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, the decision of Pooja Vastrakar's run=out was questioned. Fans got furious at the third umpire Shivani Mishra for the controversial dismissal.

What had happened?

During the 20th over of India's innings, the Sri Lankan team appealed for Pooja Vastrakar's run-out. The field umpire referred the appeal to the TV umpire. And the third umpire gave the decision out which led to disappointment among fans.

Question on the decision of Pooja Vastrakar's dismissal

Pooja Vastrakar came to the crease at the end of the 19th over when Richa Ghosh was dismissed. India's score was 145/5. Known for hitting big shots, Pooja had a chance to play six balls. But she was sent back to the hut on the fifth ball.

The third umpire checked the TV footage several times frame by frame before giving this decision. In the frame just before the bails were removed from the wicket, Vastrakar's bat is visible inside the line of the crease. The TV commentator had also declared it not out but the TV umpire gave another decision.

Even the Sri Lankan players looked shocked by this decision. Despite the decision on the big screen, the ground umpire spoke to the TV umpire on a walkie-talkie when he signaled out.

Vastrakar's run-out created a stir on social media and here is how Yuvraj Singh reacted:

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took it to Twitter soon after the decision was made. He wrote, "That is such a poor decision by the third umpire! Should have given Pooja Vastrakar the benefit of doubt !!"

The name of the third umpire who declared Pooja Vastrakar run out is Shivani Mishra. 49-year-old Shivani was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and later joined the Qatar team. She has played her responsibility as an umpire in 11 T20 Internationals and three Women's T20Is so far in her career.

