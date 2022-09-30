PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's special record, registers name in elite club

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam in action

Babar smashed a fifty against England

He became the fifth batter in history of T20Is to reach this milestone

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in brilliant form and is breaking various records. In the ongoing seven-match T20I series against England, he scored an unbeaten century in the first match of this series, 31 runs came off his bat before that and only 8 runs after that. In the last match of the series, he returned to the pavilion after scoring five runs.

In the sixth match against England, he got his name registered in the elite club of T20 International batsmen.

Babar smashed a fifty against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and became a part of the club where Indian captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are already present.

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who was playing big innings in this match, was not part of the playing XI, so Babar carried forward his innings with full responsibility and achieved reached a new milestone. He joined the club of batsmen who scored 3000 runs in T20 International cricket.

Babar Azam was 52 runs away from the 3,000-run mark when he came to bat in the sixth match of the series. He touched the 50-run mark in 41 balls and crossed the 52-run mark with a six off the 43rd ball. With this, he became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to score 3000 runs in T20 Internationals.

The other four batters to reach the 3000-run mark are as follows:

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Martin Guptill

Paul Stirling

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the fastest batsman to score 3000 runs in T20Is. He touched this milestone in the 81 innings of his career. Babar has equalled Kohli's record.

In the ongoing series against England, the Pakistani captain is the second-highest scorer after Rizwan. Rizwan has scored 315 runs in 5 innings of 5 matches, while Babar has scored 281 runs in 6 innings of 6 matches with the help of a century and a half-century. He scored an unbeaten 87 in this innings.

