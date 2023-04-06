KKR vs RCB: Who is Suyash Sharma? The 19-year-old debutant for Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Suyash Sharma during KKR practice session

Kolkata Knight Riders are facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match of the IPL 2023 on Thursday. During the toss, KKR skipper Nitish Rana about bringing in the youngster Suyash Sharma.

Suyash was not named in the KKR Playing XI but was a part of the substitutes and was named as the impact player in the 2nd innings of the game. He came in place of Venkatesh Iyer during Kolkata's bowling. But who is the 19-year-old player? Let's find out

Suyash Sharma made his IPL debut at the Eden Gardens for KKR, is a mystery spinner, and was bagged by the team for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh at the IPL 2023 auction.

Sharma hails from Delhi and didn't play any List A, FC, or T20 games before this. It is his first match of competitive cricket. He plays for the Under-25 team of Delhi.

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, KKR set a target of 205 runs.

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore Substitutes: Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat

KKR Playing XI: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

