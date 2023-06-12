'What shot was that?' - Sunil Gavaskar tears into Virat Kohli over his dismissal in WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has teared into Virat Kohli over hia dismissal on the final day of the WTC Final. India needed 280 more runs to win the match vs Australia and had seven wickets in hand. All hopes were on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who were unbeaten overnight and looking good. But Kohli was lulled into a drive off the delivery that was way outside the off-stump and he edged it to the second slip.

Steve Smith took a brilliant catch and from there on, Australia didn't look behind. India were skittled for only 234 runs losing the match by a whopping 209 runs. Gavaskar also questioned the entire batting line-up that folded within a session on the fifth day.

"The batting was shambles today. It was just ridiculous what we saw today. Especially the shot making. We saw some ordinary shots yesterday from (Cheteshwar) Pujara, somebody you never expect to play that shot. Maybe somebody has gone into his head and said 'strike rate, strike rate'. You have not even lasted a session. Eight wickets have not lasted a session? Come on," Gavaskar said while speaking to broadcaster Star Sports.

Speaking of Virat Kohli's shot, Gavaskar reckoned that the half-century landmark might have led to him playing the bad shot. He noted examples of Ravindra Jadeja from first innings and then of Rahane from the second innings as well for the same.

"It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone. It happened to Jadeja. He played a delivery he shouldn't have when he was (on) 48. Happened to Ajinkya Rahane who was on 46.

He hadn't played that shot all this while. Suddenly why do you play that shot? Because you are aware of that landmark," Gavaskar added.

Sunil Gavaskar also felt that Kohli should be questioned for the kind of shot he played when India needed him the most on the final day. "It was a bad shot. You should ask Kohli what shot he played. He talks so much about how to win a match you need a long innings. How are you going to do that if you play a ball so far outside the off stump?" Gavaskar further said.

