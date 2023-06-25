Watch: Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams console Alzarri Joseph after heartbreak for West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zimbabwe vs West Indies in ICC WC Qualifier 2023

Zimbabwe became the first team to secure a place in the Super Six stage of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 with a stunning 35-run win over West Indies on Saturday, June 24. West Indies were bowled out on just 233 runs while chasing a 269-run target which came as a heartbreaking defeat for fans and players.

The star West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph shone with two wickets while bowling first at Harare Sports Club. But he was down on his knees as he was dismissed by Tendai Chatara with Sikandar Raza taking a match-winning catch. Alzarri was in total disbelief as West Indies needed only 36 runs to win the game with him on a strike.

Zimbabwe players and home fans started celebrating after securing a Super Six spot. But the veteran duo of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams' gesture toward Alzarri Joseph won the hearts of everyone. Raza and Williams gathered around Alzarri and consoled the pace all-rounder to chin up, which displayed admirable sportsmanship from Zimbabwe's senior players.

Watch a video of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams' gesture toward Alzarri Joseph:

Earlier in the game, both teams entered the clash with two wins from their opening two games in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. West Indies elected to bowl first and Alzarri and Keemo Paul proved their decision right. Keemo picked three wickets as Zimbabwe managed to score only 268 runs.

In-form Raza top-scored with 68 off 58 and Ryan Burl added 50 off 57 Zimbabwe. Opener Kyle Mayers gave West Indies a promising start with a fifty but Zimbabwe bowlers took timely wickets to bowl out West Indies on 233 runs. Chatara took three wickets Raza, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani picked two wickets each. In their last group-stage game, West Indies face Netherlands who have also recorded two wins.

Latest Cricket News