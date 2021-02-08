IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Washington Sundar joins Ganguly, Raina in unique record with half-century

Image Source : BCCI.TV India's Washington Sundar joined former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Arun Lal and Suresh Raina in a unique list with half-century against England in Chennai.

India's Washington Sundar reached his second Test half-century during the Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against England in Chennai. As he slammed the four off Dominic Bess to reach his fifty, Sundar joined Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina and Arun Lal among others in a unique list.

Sundar has become the eighth Indian cricketer to register a 50+ score in debut innings at home and away.

Washington Sundar made his Test debut in his previous game against Australia in Brisbane, scoring 62 in the first Test innings of his career.

In the ongoing game against England, Sundar arrived at the crease with India's score at 192/5, and played the anchor role after Rishabh Pant's dismissal, forging an important partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here is the full list of Indians who have achieved the feat:

Rusi Modi Surinder Amarnath Arun Lal Sourav Ganguly Suresh Raina Hardik Pandya Mayank Agarwal WASHINGTON SUNDAR

Earlier, India resumed Day 4 on 1st Test on 257/6. Rishabh Pant (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (72) have been the stars with the bat for India so far, after the side faced a collapse with captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill failing to step up.