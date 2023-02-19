Sunday, February 19, 2023
     
Virat Kohli leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 25000 runs in international cricket

He is the only active player to achieve this feat.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2023 13:03 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli registered a unique record in the second Test match between Australia and India on Sunday. Kohli left behind star players Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting to score the fastest 25,000 runs in international cricket. He is the only active player to achieve this feat. India former skipper Kohli crossed the mark in style by hitting a boundary. He achieved the milestone in just 31313 balls and in 549 innings.

Players to score fastest 25000 runs in international cricket:

  • Virat Kohli: 549 innings
  • Sachin Tendulkar - 577 innings
  • Ricky Ponting - 588 innings

