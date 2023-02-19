Virat Kohli leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 25000 runs in international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli registered a unique record in the second Test match between Australia and India on Sunday. Kohli left behind star players Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting to score the fastest 25,000 runs in international cricket. He is the only active player to achieve this feat. India former skipper Kohli crossed the mark in style by hitting a boundary. He achieved the milestone in just 31313 balls and in 549 innings.

Players to score fastest 25000 runs in international cricket:

Virat Kohli: 549 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 577 innings

Ricky Ponting - 588 innings

