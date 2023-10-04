Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Virat Kohli requests friends not to ask for World Cup tickets, Anushka Sharma reacts hilariously

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes please," Virat Kohli wrote in his Instagram story. India are set to open their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8 in Chennai.

All eyes will be set on Virat Kohli when the Indian cricket team takes on Australia in their opening ICC World Cup 2023 match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8. The legendary batter will be looking to add another World Cup trophy to his silverware cabinet for sure and is trying to avoid all the distractions going into the mega tournament.

India host the 50-over World Cup starting on October 5 with ten teams clashing for the biggest prize at ten different venues. Tickets for the majority of India's games are sold out but fans are looking at other ways to get their hands on passes for the World Cup matches and one of those ways is directly approaching players. 

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma asked their friends not to approach them for World Cup tickets through funny Instagram story posts on Wednesday, October 4. Kohli asked his friends to not request tickets and jokingly appealed to them to enjoy the World Cup from home. 

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls," Virat wrote in his Instagram story.

Bollywood diva also grabbed the attention as she reposted Virat's Story and hilariously asked her friends not to approach for the tickets if they got no reply from her husband regarding the same.

"And let me just add ... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding," Anushka wrote.

Meanwhile, tickets for India's all nine group stage matches were sold out within minutes due to obvious reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a further 400,000 tickets on September 8 for all World Cup matches and is likely to make more tickets available due to high demand.

