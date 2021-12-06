IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli creates two big captaincy records with series win against New Zealand; Check out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli

As India piped New Zealand by 372 runs to romp home the Test series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli added two more elusive captaincy records in his record armour. India recorded their biggest wins, in terms of run margins in Test cricket to win the two-Test series 1-0. The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw. Besides this, Kohli has become the first Indian captain under whose leadership the Indian team has achieved the feat of 50 wins in each of the three formats- Tests, ODIs and T20s.

Kohli surpassed his own record that he had set as the skipper of the Indian team back in 2015. Playing against South Africa at Arun Jaitely Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium), Delhi, India had registered a comprehensive victory of 337 runs. However, Kohli even bettered this record for India under his captaincy after the hosts had drubbed the Kiwis by 372 runs in Mumbai.

With this, the Indian cricket team has also reached first place in the ICC Test rankings. The Indian team will now play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa, starting December 26.

After achieving this feat, BCCI has also congratulated Kohli on social media.

How did India attract this glittering win?

The fourth day of the second Test in Mumbai started with New Zealand's overnight score- 140/5 while chasing a target of 540 runs. For the Kiwis, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls took the field to start the day but the Indian spinners- Jayant Yadav's four-fer and Ravi Ashwin's final scalp bundled the visitors for 167 runs in the first hour of the game. This handed India an early win in the final Test of the series.

Earlier in the match, India had scored 325 runs after winning the toss and batting first. In response to India's score, New Zealand were all out for just 62 runs.

However, India did not give New Zealand a follow-on and decided to bat again in the second innings and declared their second innings at 276 for 7. In this way, India gave a huge target of 540 runs in front of New Zealand.