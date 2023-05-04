Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
  5. SRH vs KKR: Chakaravarthy and co. help Kolkata choke Hyderabad as Nitish Rana's side bag crucial win

SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy helped KKR choke SRH in the latter stages of the game.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2023 23:46 IST
Kolkata beat Hyderabad
SRH vs KKR: Varun Chakaravarthy led Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers script a stunning comeback win in the 47th match of IPL 2023 as KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Chasing a score of 171, SRH were cruising away with the win but the KKR bowlers applied breaks to the home side's batting and registered a 5-run win. 

With their back against the walls, Chakaravarthy helped KKR make a brilliant comeback. SRH needed 38 runs in the final 30 balls and had their captain Aiden Markram well set in the middle. However, in the final 5 overs, Chakaravarthy bowled three of them and went for only 8 runs, while picking up a wicket of Abdul Samad in the final over.

More to follow...

