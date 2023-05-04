SRH vs KKR: Chakaravarthy and co. help Kolkata choke Hyderabad as Nitish Rana's side bag crucial win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata beat Hyderabad

SRH vs KKR: Varun Chakaravarthy led Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers script a stunning comeback win in the 47th match of IPL 2023 as KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Chasing a score of 171, SRH were cruising away with the win but the KKR bowlers applied breaks to the home side's batting and registered a 5-run win.

With their back against the walls, Chakaravarthy helped KKR make a brilliant comeback. SRH needed 38 runs in the final 30 balls and had their captain Aiden Markram well set in the middle. However, in the final 5 overs, Chakaravarthy bowled three of them and went for only 8 runs, while picking up a wicket of Abdul Samad in the final over.

