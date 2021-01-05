Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Image Source : PTI File photo of Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and will be monitored at home on a daily basis, was quoted as saying by Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata.

Hospital authorities said while talking to media that the former Indian captain, who suffered a mild heart attack earlier last week, is in a stable condition.

Earlier on Monday, a nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition and reached a consensus that angioplasty can be deferred to a later date, although appropriate, as it is stable, said Dr. Basu.

Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda, renowned cardiologists, participated in the meeting through a virtual platform, while another US expert was part of the phone discussion, she said. Dr. Basu said that treating physicians would keep a close eye on his health status and take necessary steps at his home after he is discharged.

