Tuesday, January 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, will be monitored at home on a daily basis, says Dr Rupali Basu.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2021 13:02 IST
Sourav Ganguly
Image Source : PTI

File photo of Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and will be monitored at home on a daily basis, was quoted as saying by Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata.

Hospital authorities said while talking to media that the former Indian captain, who suffered a mild heart attack earlier last week, is in a stable condition.

Earlier on Monday,  a nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition and reached a consensus that angioplasty can be deferred to a later date, although appropriate, as it is stable, said Dr. Basu.

Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda, renowned cardiologists, participated in the meeting through a virtual platform, while another US expert was part of the phone discussion, she said. Dr. Basu said that treating physicians would keep a close eye on his health status and take necessary steps at his home after he is discharged.

More to follow...

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News