SL vs IND | Five debutants for Team India in final ODI against Sri Lanka

Friday, July 23, 2021
     
Team India has given debut ODI caps to five players for the final match of the series against Sri Lanka.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2021 14:51 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

Team India will enter the field with five debutants in an ODI for the first time since 1980 when they take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the series in Colombo.

The team management has given debuts to Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Rahul Chahar on Friday.

Samson had missed the first two ODIs due to an injury and Ishan Kishan took his place. Samson has now replaced the Jharkhand-born wicketkeeper-batsman in the lineup.

Having already sealed the three-match series, the team management made a complete overhaul in the bowling lineup. Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya will all sit out for the game against Sri Lanka.

Their places in the XI will be taken by Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Nitish Rana respectively.

In Bhuvneshwar's absence, Hardik Pandya is named the vice-captain of the side.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will continue to open the innings for the side, with Samson, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya and Nitish Rana completing the middle-order.

India made an incredible comeback in the second ODI of the series to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

