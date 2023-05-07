Shubman Gill heaps praise on Wriddhiman Saha's 'phenomenal' performance after win against LSG

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saha and Gill

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill credited Wriddhiman Saha's performance for the side and hailed the experience that the veteran has under his belt. GT handed Lucknow Super Giants a massive 56-run defeat as they clinched their 8 games of the season.

The victory was well set by their opening stars Saha and Gill. The duo notched a 142-run stand for the opening wicket. The duo came within touching distance of hitting their tons but fell a little short. While Saha got out on 81, Gill carried his bat at the end of the innings on 94.

After the match, Gill opened up on the win and on Saha's experience. "Just to be able to share his (Saha) experience, I stand next to him at slip, it is phenomenal with the way he keeps going. He's been playing since the first IPL season. I didn't get much to bat in the first few overs but it is important to not get carried away with what your partner is doing. I had not hit sixes in the last two matches and today I struck a few, I always keep working on my skills," Gill said.

The GT captain also opened up on the game. "The way the game changed after that (Rashid's catch), at one point I thought the game was even-stevens and that catch was match-changing. We were both driving at 100kph as a team but that catch caused a bump in their chase," Pandya said.

Gujarat Titans registered an emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants in the 51st match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by a batting carnage of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat posted a big total of 227 against Lucknow. Mohit Sharma then led the Titans' bowling display and helped them bag a big 56-run win. The Titans have now won 8 games and have collected 16 points in the tournament.

