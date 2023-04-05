Shikhar Dhawan smashes fifty, equals Virat Kohli in unique IPL record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan in action

Shikhar Dhawan batted brilliantly in the 8th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Coming to bat first after losing toss, the PBKS skipper contributed 86 runs off 56 balls to the teams total of 197 runs in 20 overs. Dhawan's innings included 9 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 153.57. In the game, he equalled a IPL record of star batter Virat Kohli.

Dhawan smashed 50 off 35 balls and equaled Virat Kohli who is second in the list of players with most 50+ scores in IPL. While Dhawan has scored 50 fifty-plus scores in 207 innings, Virat registered the same milestone in 216 innings. David Warner tops the list of most 50+ scores. He has registered 60 fifty-plus scores. Moreover, Dhawan also became the highest run-scorer against Rajasthan Royals with 652 runs.

In his IPL career so far, Dhawan has scored 6370 runs in 208 matches with the highest score of 106 runs. He has smashed 48 fifties and 2 centuries. He has an average of 35.58 with a strike rate of 126.71.

Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl. Punjab Kings set a target of 198 runs.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

