Rohit Sharma-Yashasvi Jaiswal pair creates multiple records in its swashbuckling outings vs West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Newly-met Indian pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to create multiple records in India's two-match Test series vs West Indies. Jaiswal, who made his International debut, played a great part with the bat for the team along with captain Sharma as the Indian team held the Windies by the scruff of their neck in the Caribbean series. The star duo were in a T20 beast mode in the second innings of the second Test, making way to the record books in Test cricket.

The star Indian duo added a mammoth 229-run stand for the opening wicket in the first Test. They scored 139 runs in the first innings of the second Test and then 98 in the second innings.

Highest opening partnership aggregate for India away from home

The duo have brought up the record of the highest opening wicket partnership aggregate for India in an away series. The earlier record belonged to Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra, who scored 459 runs in a series in Australia in 2003-04. The Sharma-Jaiswal duo have amassed 466 runs in the Windies series.

Also, this is the third-highest aggregate for India for the opening wicket, with Sunil Gavaskar-Chetan Chauhan and Virender Sehwag-Gautam Gambhir being the top two at home.

Highest opening partnership aggregate for India in two-match Test series

This is India's highest opening partnership aggregate in a two-match Test series and third highest in the world. The 466 runs of the Indian duo are only left by two South African duos. Graeme Smith-Neil McKenzie and Dean Elgar-Aiden Markam pairs are on top with 479 and 469 runs, respectively in a two-game affair.

Highest opening partnership run rates for India

The Indian duo was spectacular with the bat in the second innings of the second Test. They scored at a brilliant run rate of 8.28, which is the highest opening run-rate figure for India (minimum 50 runs scored). It has surpassed Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir's run rate of 7.82 for the opening wicket in 2010 vs South Africa.

It is second overall, behind Marcus Trescothick & Michael Vaughan's 10-scoring rate against Sri Lanka in 2002.

Both Jaiswal and Rohit scored 266 and 240 runs, respectively in the series. Both scored their respective centuries in the only Indian inning in the first Test and got to fifties in the second innings of the final Test.

Latest Cricket News