Rishabh Pant in place of KL Rahul for South Africa clash? India's batting coach answers

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI KL Rahul (Left) and Rishabh Pant (Right) | File Photo

Indian's batting coach Vikram Rathour made it clear that they are not dropping KL Rahul from the playing 11 after just a couple of failures.

KL has so far returned with the figures of 1 off 4 vs Pakistan and, 9 off 12 balls vs Netherlands. Amidst all this, there have been many calls to include Rishabh Pant in his place.

Rathour, however, confirmed that Rishabh Pant will have to wait for his chance.

"No. We aren't really not thinking about that. Don't think that's a good enough sample size anyway. He's been batting really well and also batted well in practice games. So we aren't changing anything," said Rathour.

He went on to say that the message to Pant is to be ready as his chance can come up at any time.

"Only 11 can play unfortunately and I know and understand Rishabh is a fantastic player and we know he can be destructive against any opposition. The message to him is to be ready and your chance might come anytime. He should be mentally and physically ready. He is doing that and you might have seen him practicing regularly. I am sure he will be ready whenever the opportunity comes," Rathour said.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav's strike rate vs different kind of bowlers

Talking about Rahul, the batting coach said that once KL is in good form, he can be the aggressor at the top of the order.

"Every player has his own way of playing and constituting their innings. A good partnership is one where each one complements the other. If Rahul is in good form then he can also be the aggressor," the former Punjab stalwart added.

India and South Africa are all set to face each other on Sunday, October 30 at the Perth Stadium.

(Quotes: PTI)

Latest Cricket News