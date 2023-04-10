Records Rinku Singh created with 5 sixes in last over vs GT in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a memorable win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) courtesy of Rinku Singh. The pocket-sized dynamo stunned everyone with his amazing hitting in the last over of the chase to pull off a heist. KKR needed 29 runs off the last over and a win seemed improbable at that stage. But Rinku believed in himself and went bang bang on the last five balls to hit 5 consecutive sixes and take his team home in the most dramatic fashion ever in the history of IPL. In the process, Rinku Singh created some unbelievable records that could stay with him forever.

Here are records RInku Singh created with his blitzkrieg in IPL 2023 vs GT:

31 - KKR scored 31 runs in the last over of the chase. These are the highest by any team to win a men's T20 while chasing. Deccan Chargers held the previous record scoring 26 runs in the last over in 2009 against KKR when 21 runs were needed of the last over.

29 - KKR needed 29 runs in the last over to win the match vs GT. These are the most runs any team has successfully down in the 20th over in Men's T20 matches. Previous highest in this aspect was 23 runs by - Sydney Sixers in 2015 against Sydney Thunder and Rising Pune Supergiants against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2016.

2 - This is only the second time in men's T20 matches that more than 30 runs were scored in the 20th over in a chase. KKR scored 31 runs thanks to Rinku Singh while the earlier instance happened in 2015 in a T20 Blast game when Somerset scored 34 runs against Kent.

41 - Rinku Singh added 41 runs to his individual score in the last two overs of the innings. These are the fourth joint most runs by a batter in the IPL. Ravindra Jadeja (44), Virat Kohli (44) and KL Rahul (42) are the players in the top three in this aspect. Before Rinku Singh, Vijay Shankar had also scored 41 runs in the last two overs of the innings earlier in the game.

