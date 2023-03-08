RCB vs GG, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Gujarat Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Giants in the 6th match of the Women's Premier League on the 8th of March, Wednesday. Both Gujarat and Bangalore will want to win the match and clinch their first win of the tournament.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, 6th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants will be held on the 8th of March, Wednesday.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, 6th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, 6th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Giants will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, 6th match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, 6th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, and Sushma Verma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil

Also Read:

From RCB to MI, here's list of full squads for WPL and their captains

Latest Cricket News