PBKS vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground Mohali. Both teams will play their eighth game of IPL 2023 and will want to win the game in order to increase their chances to make it to the playoffs. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

​Pitch Report - PBKS vs LSG

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 168. It decreases to 152 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the IS Bindra Stadium is generally good for the batters. The surface assists the batters but also has something in it for the fast bowlers, especially at the start.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 9 T20I matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 4 times. If common sense prevails, the team winning the toss will want to bat first.

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 168

Average 2nd Innings scores: 152

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased - 211/6 (19.2 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended - 114/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs IND

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

