Pat Cummins looks at Pakistan and Sri Lankan tours as learning curve, says it will help them prepare for India

Highlights Australia will now travel to the subcontinent to play against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia lost the ODI series to Sri Lanka by 3-2

Australia had toured the island nation for three T20Is, five ODIs, and two-match Test series. The Aussies clinched the T20I series by 2-1, whereas the Sri Lankans stunned them by winning the ODI series by 3-2. The tour is also now shared between the two teams which certainly cements the fact that the Sri Lankan cricket team is improving slowly and steadily and Australia will have a lot of things to think about when they analyze this game.

The Warne-Muralidaran trophy is now shared between two nations Australia and Sri Lanka as the series now stands leveled between two great cricketing nations. Sri Lanka who were bowled out in a single session in the first Test have now returned the favor courtesy of Prabath Jayasuriya's 12 wickets. Not only did Jayasuriya perform wonders for his team but it was also Dinesh Chandimal who outdid the Australian team with his mighty batting skills.

Reflecting on the Test series, Australian captain has now said that they are looking at this loss as a learning curve and this will certainly help them when they tour India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March next year.

"I think half our batting lineup and half our bowling lineup hasn't played a lot over here in the subcontinent. We got a lot of lessons out of it to take to India next year. We turned up knowing it's a tough place to win series and games over here, So to come away with a series draw the same team that won last week we grinded it out in Pakistan to come through with a series win. It might be a reality check that it's tough playing away from home in different conditions to what we've grown up playing in", said Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

