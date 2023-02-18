IPL 2023: Parthiv Patel names surprising overseas player to take over CSK captaincy, and it's not Ben Stokes

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Parthiv Patel | File Photo

MS Dhoni, in all probability, will step out as CSK's captain in 2023 and also as just a player for one final season. No one expects him to continue in 2024 and it might as well be the last time we see the legend playing the game before he heads into the sunset for good.

Once Dhoni leaves, CSK will have a task in hand to name a new captain. Although the management seems to have many options like Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes and Ruturaj Gaikwad - Parthiv Patel has come up with a surprising overseas name.

"There is one name I would like to throw across is Moeen Ali. We have to see if Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready for the captaincy, and if you are talking about (Ben) Stokes and his captaincy, then as you know, immediately after the IPL, the Ashes is going to start and how much the England Board will allow him to play; if he leaves in the middle, that is something to look out for," said Patel.

Patel further added that, unlike Ben Stokes, Ali doesn't play Test cricket and won't have to leave if the England Board decides to take that route. "However, Moeen Ali is the type of player who does not play Test matches and has captained England when Jos Buttler is injured or unavailable. So, he can be a short-term option, as CSK and Mumbai always think about the longer options, and if there are none, then you have to see what other long-term options can be made," said Patel.

"So, I think Moeen Ali can be a big name out of the names they are thinking of, and I am sure they are in the leadership group. I have played at RCB and there is a saying that there is a leader inside, but it can't be seen from the outside. So, Moeen Ali definitely has leadership qualities, and now to come back to the tour, you have to forget about the previous time and think about the new recruits," he added.

Patel finished by saying that the team needs to bring in new energy to the home ground and favoured the team to do well this year.

"You have to bring that new energy to the home ground where you are going to play, and you have to focus on the positive energies. If we have to talk about Chennai last year, then it was in the rebuilding process, but it didn't happen, so they will go with their old formulas, and I think this season can be good for them," he said.

IPL is set to start on March 31, with CSK taking on GT in the tournament opener.

