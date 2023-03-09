Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey backs decision of rotating pacers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Paras Mhambrey in action

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has backed the decision of Team India to rotate their pacers against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also believes that it will benefit the speedsters in the long term. On the 1st day of the fourth Test, the Aussies ended with 255/4 as Usman Khawaja smashed his 14th Test century.

Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj played the first two Tests. However, in the third Test, Umesh Yadav was included in the playing XI in the place of Shami who was rested from the game. For the final Test, Shami is back in the playing XI and Siraj has been rested, giving Umesh a back-to-back appearance in the series.

"You have to take a call as you also have to look at the individual workload of each bowler," Mhambrey said.

"I think the way we looked at Shami, we needed to give him that break and it was an opportunity for us that someone like Siraj or Umesh also get a game. Looking ahead after this series, we have the World Championship (final) and we need to look at that as well. You have to at times, rotate bowlers and it is important for players as well," he added.

Umesh conceded as many as 11 boundaries in his 0/58 in 15 overs going at an economy rate of nearly 4 runs per over.

"Ideally, you want a bowler to have two or three games consecutively but in these conditions, it might not happen. He (Umesh) looked in great rhythm in Indore in that spell that he bowled and he picked three quick wickets there are days when you land up and don't get a rhythm.

"Maybe that first spell that he bowled (to Travis Head) but later on he put the ball in the right areas and was effective for us," Mhambrey defended Yadav.

Mhambrey termed the Motera track as a batting belter but expected that spinners will get some purchase off the track from the third day.

"Looks like a batting track. We expected that having seen the wicket yesterday, unlike the other three venues that we played at," said Mhambrey.

