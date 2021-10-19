Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
T20 World Cup 2021, Oman vs Bangladesh Dream11: OMA vs BAN Updates: Bangladesh take on Oman in must-win game

T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Oman Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for OMA vs BAN, 7:30 PM in India.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2021 11:39 IST
Liton Das
Image Source : TWITTER/ICC

Liton Das

After losing to Scotland in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener, Bangladesh will look to play as per their reputation as they take on Oman in a must-win Group B contest. The Mahmudullah-led side needs to win the game to keep itself in contention for a spot in the Super-12 stage.

Bangladesh came into the tournament as the sixth-ranked team which had beaten New Zealand and Australia at home. However, an ordinary batting performance led to Bangladesh's slump against Scotland. 

Invited to bat first, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Chris Greaves hit 28-ball 45 and put up 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls). In reply, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs as the tournament witnessed an upset on the very first day of the showpiece. 

Let's take a look at what can be the strongest Dream 11 team in OMA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 match:

Wicketkeepers (Musfiqur Rahim (vc))

Mushfiqur Rahim had notched up 38 off 36 deliveries against Scotland but was unable to take Bangladesh past the finish line. In a do-or-die contest, his role will be vital in the Bangladesh setup. 

Batters (Liton Das, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Afif Hossain)

Oman had thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in their opener, with Jatinder Singh notching up an unbeaten 73 off 42 deliveries. Aqib Ilyas had also scored 50* from 43 deliveries in the match. For Bangladesh, Liton Das had scored a fifty in the warm-up match against Oman A. He had scored 53 off 33 deliveries. 

All-rounders (Shakib Al Hasan (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Mahedi Hasan)

Shakib Al Hasan's experience and recent IPL experience makes him a must-pick. Shakib had picked two wickets in his four overs against Scotland. He had also scored 28-ball 20 with the bat. 

Bowlers (Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kaleemullah)

Zeeshan Maqsood and Kaleemullah played a major role in Oman's comprehensive win over Papua New Guinea. While Maqsood recorded 4/20 in his four overs, Kaleemullah returned with figures of 2/19. Mustafizur Rahman, who picked up two against Scotland, is also expected to leave a mark in this crucial Group B encounter. 

