Mohammed Siraj named Impact Fielder of the South Africa vs India T20I series by fielding coach | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj with India's fielding coach T Dilip.

India's fielding medal ceremony which garnered plenty of eyeballs during the ODI World Cup 2023 has come back in a brand new avatar and the viewers saw the first glimpse of it following the conclusion of the T20I series on Thursday (December 14) in Johannesburg.

India's fielding coach gathered the entire T20I squad together after a convincing 106-run win in the series-deciding 3rd T20I to announce the change in the customary medal ceremony and informed the team that they'll be handing out an "Impact Fielder of the Series" medal after the conclusion of every series rather than handing it out post every game.

During the ceremony, Dilip announced the nominees for the prestigious medal, including Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others, before declaring India's emerging pace sensation Mohammed Siraj as the winner of the coveted medal.

"I have been waiting to get my hands on this medal since the start of the World Cup and finally it has come my way. The lesson I have learned during this journey is that one should never give up," Siraj said after receiving the medal from the fielding coach.

Watch the medal ceremony:

