LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants thump Mumbai Indians in nail-biter, make stride in points table

Lucknow beat Mumbai

LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians in an absolute nail-biter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow by 5 runs on May 16. Defending a total of 177 on a red soil pitch in Lucknow, Krunal Pandya's side managed to keep Rohit Sharma's side at bay. The bowlers scripted the comeback for the home side in the latter half of their defence with Mohsin Khan leading the way. LSG have bagged the crucial 2 points and have pipped Mumbai from 3rd in the points table.

LSG's Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

