Lucknow Super Giants Schedule For IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues, timings and dates

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants finished third on the points table, with nine wins from 14 games in their debut season. The team would look to go one step ahead this time, make it to the final, to begin with, and then target their maiden title. Before we deep dive into all the action, here is the complete schedule of Lucknow Super Giansta for IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2023 Schedule

April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Lucknow Super Giants: Full Squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will by played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

