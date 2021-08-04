Live Streaming Cricket England vs India 1st Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND Nottingham Test Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES | INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket England vs India 1st Test Day 1: Find full details on when and where to watch Eng vs Ind LIVE, England vs India 1st Test, Day 1 in India.

After a defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Virat Kohli 's Indian unit is set to face a stiff English challenge with the Test of a five-match series. Kohli himself will be aiming to put his best foot forward following his lean patch. Kohli was a part of the 2014 team when it lost 1-3 and the then vice-captain had a torrid time with the bat. KL Rahul , in Mayank Agarwal 's absence, will open the innings with Rohit Sharma if the team management plays it safe and doesn't give the responsibility to Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran.

On a grassy Trent Bridge pitch, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will also be put to the test. Following a sub-standard WTC final performance, Jasprit Bumrah will also set his sights on supremacy in English conditions. For England, Ben Stokes' "mental health issues" might be a worrying factor for Joe Root but the hosts might thrive in the presence of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. The likes of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope will have to counter R Ashwin's spin web and Mohammed Shami's tempo.

At what time does England vs India 1st Test Day 1 start? England vs India 1st Test Day 1 will start at 03:30 PM. When is England vs India 1st Test Day 1? England vs India 1st Test Day 1 will take place on August 04. (Wednesday)

