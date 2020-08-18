Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Watch live cricket match online

Live Streaming CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Hosts Trinbago Knight Riders may have the home advantage, but that will be a recurring feature this season at the Caribbean Premier League, as all matches are to be played in Trinidad amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first match of this year's edition, TKR will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors. TKR have some of the biggest names of the CPL and they have included a starcast of skipper Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Colin Munro. Pollard is one of the biggest hitters in the game and the others have great T20 experience. Narine has been a match-winner in the past but has not been in action since last October when he had a finger injury – he played despite that in the closing stages of CPL 2019. He also missed the tour of the sub-continent. But in spin-friendly conditions in Trinidad, he could be a handful for most oppositions.

CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will start from August 18 (Tuesday).

CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live cricket match will start at 037.30 PM.

CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

You can watch CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live cricket streaming match on FanCode app and JioTV in India.

You can watch CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors?

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tion Webster, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Pravin Tambe, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

